Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys 418 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 960.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,473 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 566,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,931,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72.

