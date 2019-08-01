NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $467.76 and last traded at $467.76, with a volume of 1633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.61.

The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 10.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.06. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

