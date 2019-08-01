New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $19.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $25,515.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain purchased 28,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $358,817.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $694,772.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $275,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $304,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $1,862,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFE traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 161,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,933. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.11.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

