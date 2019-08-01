Neutron Trading Down 40% Over Last Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 40% against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Neutron has a market cap of $168,875.00 and $13.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

