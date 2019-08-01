Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CUR opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Neuralstem has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42.

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Neuralstem had a negative net margin of 2,248.47% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%.

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

