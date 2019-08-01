Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.72 ($86.88).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.33 ($60.85) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €51.15 ($59.48) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €29.90 ($34.77) and a 12 month high of €57.95 ($67.38). The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 74.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

