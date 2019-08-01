Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.65% and a return on equity of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NKTR stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.87. 671,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,521. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.83. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $69.76.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,928 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $60,481.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $108,571.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,790.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,254. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

