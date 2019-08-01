Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several candidates and regulatory updates lined up for the next several quarters. Moreover, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. Nektar is poised to receive sales milestone payments plus royalties for Movantik, Adynovate and Neulasta, under license agreements with AstraZeneca, Takeda and Amgen, respectively. Its recent co-development deals with Lilly for NKTR-358 and Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 are encouraging. The deals provide revenues and reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company’s results in the future. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of the Q2 results. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $82.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. 86,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,521. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.83. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,070,354.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,553,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $108,571.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,790.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,283 shares of company stock worth $8,356,254. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

