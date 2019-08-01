Nectar (NEC) One Day Volume Tops $1,158.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Nectar has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $1,158.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $10.39 and $13.77.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034142 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003698 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00140542 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005480 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004100 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045337 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000564 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

