Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Containers stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Navios Maritime Containers has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $76.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Containers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

