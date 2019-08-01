Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Shares Down 28% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) fell 28% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.39, 1,545,682 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 550,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLS. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nautilus to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In other news, CEO M Carl Johnson III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 325,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 168,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 97,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.