Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NGS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. 366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,852. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $50,675.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

