National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -288.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

