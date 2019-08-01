National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $34.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. 2,837,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.30. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 80.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 206,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 84.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,943 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 477,373 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

