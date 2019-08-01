National Instruments (NATI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) recently:

8/1/2019 – National Instruments was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2019 – National Instruments was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2019 – National Instruments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2019 – National Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

7/9/2019 – National Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

7/3/2019 – National Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

6/28/2019 – National Instruments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 994,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.94. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Get National Instruments Corp alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $311.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $90,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,598,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $123,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,139.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,027 shares of company stock worth $1,003,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 261.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 8.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.