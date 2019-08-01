National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.43 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NCMI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 4,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $9,716,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 452,207 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 575,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 210,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 137,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 128,577 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

