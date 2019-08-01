National Bank Financial Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$23.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. GMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.95. 2,401,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.54 and a 52-week high of C$25.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$664.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Lucille Miller acquired 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.73 per share, with a total value of C$26,002.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at C$146,532.58. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,776.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,523,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,789,612.89. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,467 shares of company stock worth $374,362.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.