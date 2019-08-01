Narrative (NRVE) Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Narrative has a market capitalization of $390,547.00 and $14,779.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, BiteBTC and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Narrative has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00274214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.01394404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00112962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,646,660 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.