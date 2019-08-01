Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

NBR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $2.62. 5,844,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,085,407. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -3.17%.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 177,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $359,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,136,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,597.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741,524 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

