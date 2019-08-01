Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.64 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $29.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 154.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 126.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

