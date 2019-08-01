Myriad Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $393.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,689,013,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.