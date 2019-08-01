Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Stake Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,004,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,000 shares during the quarter. Mylan comprises 4.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $76,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Mylan by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Mylan in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mylan by 22.8% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mylan by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 228,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mylan by 44.4% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Mylan from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.