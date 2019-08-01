Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.63 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYL. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.07.
Shares of MYL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 5,835,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,041,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Mylan has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Mylan Company Profile
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
