Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.63 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYL. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.07.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of MYL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 5,835,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,041,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Mylan has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.