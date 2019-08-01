Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Sells 730 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management owned 0.06% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth $31,931,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 376,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,123,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,343 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.