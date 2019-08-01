Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Raises Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter.

VRIG opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

