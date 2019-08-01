MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Up 1%

Shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.13, 981,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 272% from the average session volume of 264,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MURATA MFG CO L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.