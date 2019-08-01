Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Mueller Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 298,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $666.93 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. Mueller Industries’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $93,279.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 526,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,308,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman bought 1,150 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,452.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,507.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,813 shares of company stock worth $484,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Read More: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.