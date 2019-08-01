Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,395. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,330.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emery N. Koenig bought 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,593.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,339 shares of company stock worth $414,182. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 549.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

