Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,757,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CGI by 23.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,405,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 270,365 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,859,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 30.8% during the first quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 656,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of CGI by 15.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 608,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,846,000 after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $78.44. 3,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). CGI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

