Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 16,659 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,659 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $249.40. 859,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.35.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

