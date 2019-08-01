Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 91.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Shares of BHGE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.53. 87,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

