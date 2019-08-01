Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.09% of Flowserve worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Flowserve by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,788,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Flowserve by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $284,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLS traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 625,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,791. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.