Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,728.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.04. 1,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $111.12 and a fifty-two week high of $133.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($1.02). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $70.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

