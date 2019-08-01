Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 323 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $736,806,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,598 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7,630.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,377 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 48.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,685,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 810,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,798. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $603,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a $80.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.