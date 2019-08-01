Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 7,432 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 644.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $52.13. 126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,646. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $52.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.77.

