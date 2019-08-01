Monument Capital Management Has $2.62 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $697,653.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.32. 1,555,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,886,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

