Monkey Project 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $338.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 61.6% against the dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $163,945.00 and $338.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 6,935,100 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

