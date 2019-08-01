Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $144.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Securities began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total transaction of $2,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,795,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $419,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,028. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 599,723 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $172,158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,130,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,375,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 138.1% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 885,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,682,000 after purchasing an additional 513,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.23. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $109.35 and a 12 month high of $196.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

