Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.90. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 2,316 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Mobivity had a negative return on equity of 423.75% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

