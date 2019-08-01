MNPCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $247.00 (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. MNPCoin has a market cap of $152,370.00 and $247.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00272964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.01411619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00113277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000540 BTC.

MNPCoin Coin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro . MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

MNPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

