Mitie Group’s (MTO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTO. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 207.67 ($2.71).

MTO opened at GBX 166.84 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of $610.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.33. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

