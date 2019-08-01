Mindexcoin Price Down 28.8% This Week (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $7.57 million and $360,283.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00272620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.01385053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00111776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

