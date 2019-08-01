Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Mila Resources PLC (LON:MILA)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), approximately 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $325,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.57.

Mila Resources Company Profile (LON:MILA)

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015.

