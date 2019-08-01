MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. 759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,600. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hartig bought 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 12,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

