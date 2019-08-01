MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.72. MICT shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 2,971 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. MICT had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 254.58%.

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

