MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.65. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.62.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.