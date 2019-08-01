Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,572. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura raised their price objective on Microsoft from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Microsoft from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,288,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322,394. The firm has a market cap of $1,080.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

