Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,403 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,861,479,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,974,703,000 after purchasing an additional 672,487 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861,809 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,537,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,375,016,000 after purchasing an additional 150,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 11,460,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,150,584,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Microsoft from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,947 shares of company stock worth $3,704,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322,394. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1,080.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

