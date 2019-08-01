Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $60.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Methanex during the second quarter worth $1,201,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 62.8% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Methanex by 26.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.97. 886,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.86 million. Methanex had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

