Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

MLAB stock opened at $251.68 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $167.34 and a one year high of $268.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,634,000 after acquiring an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,072.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

